Stolen cab recovered

Members of the Defence Force and Police assisted the stranded man and recovered the vehicle in less than 20 minutes from the time the matter was reported.

The carjacking victim told police that he was at the Koki bus stop when a couple of youths approached him asking to be dropped off at Muniogo. After the pair got on and the taxi proceeded taking them to their destination, the pair pointed a gun and a knife at the driver and ordered him to stop and get out of the vehicle. The criminals drove off with the car.

Anthony Wagambie Jr, ACP) NCD/Central said the victim was quick to report the matter to the PNG Defence Force officers who assisted him to Badili police station to lay a complaint.

Wagambie said, "Police officers on duty then assisted the PNGDF officers who went out to search for the vehicle. They were also assisted by Sector Patrol Fox 105 who recovered the vehicle in less than 20 minutes. I am pleased with the response time that the police and PNGDF members did in recovering the stolen motor vehicle," Wagambie said.

He said two cases of Stolen Motor Vehicle (SMV) were reported on Friday January 06. He said both were recovered the same day.