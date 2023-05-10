Sterilization equipment timely

Dr. Liko said this during the handing over of vital equipment by JICA to the Port Moresby General Hospital on Thursday 4th May, 2023.

Dr. Liko expressed appreciation to JICA for all other contributions to the country by the Government and the people of Japan apart from the health sector, on behalf of Prime Minister Marape and the government of Papua New Guinea.

For this occasion as part of our infection control, we have our infection control policy just launched and endorsed last year, this support and facility by JICA to our hospitals is very timely. When we have lots of our equipment in this room, particularly the sterilizers and laundry equipment is on dire need of replacement and maintenance so this support by JICA is very timely.”

“JICA has supported the health sector and health department and the hospitals throughout the country. One of the classic examples, which I made, mentioned to the President when he was here last two Sundays ago, the current building we have was a donation from Japanese government, through JICA,” Dr. Liko said.