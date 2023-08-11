STEM, a step in the right direction

The STEM program is providing a platform in the education sector that identifies the top Grade 10 students in Mathematics and Science to be trained based on the needs of the country. He describes this vision as one that will lead development in the country, given the uprising trend of technology.

“Many grades 10 and 12 students who drop out of the formal education system, are thrown into the community with no skills,” Marape said.

He said said this programme is the pathway for them, in giving them second opportunities in the maths and science space.

Marape said the department of Labour and Higher Education were tasked to analyze work force skills in the country so that the government knows where to invest in the skills gap.

While the government is investing in science and technology, the Prime Minister said there is still a need to invest in medical training for doctors, to fill in the gap of doctor to patient ratio in the country.

“Plans are in place to allocate funds that will go towards sponsoring students to also undergo medical training in the country and overseas,” he said.

Meantime, the Prime Minister challenged the students who are bound for the U.S, to focus on their studies, acquire the best skills, return home and be implementors of our own development plans.