Steamships Boosts Hiri Moale Festival with K100,000

Molly O’Rouke, representing the Motu Koita Assembly, announced the milestone event, highlighting Steamships' enduring support.

Kimjosh Damuri, the reigning Miss Hiri Hanenamo, expressed gratitude at the sponsorship launch, acknowledging Steamships' contribution of K100,000 in cash and kind.

The company's Managing Director, Rupert Bray emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage amidst contemporary challenges, stressing the festival's role in instilling cultural pride and providing opportunities for the younger generation.

Bray underscored Steamships' commitment to fostering employment opportunities, noting their initiative to offer job placements to Hiri Hanenamo contestants. Four former contestants were present at the launch, a testament to Steamships' ongoing support for the Motu Koitabu community.

The sponsorship launch not only marks a significant milestone for the Hiri Moale Festival but also reinforces Steamships Trading Company's dedication to uplifting Papua New Guinea's cultural heritage and fostering socio-economic development.