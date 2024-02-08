Status of Lae schools to be raised

Markham Road, Taraka, Amba Demonstration and Huonville are being considered by the Morobe Provincial Education Board.

“This is so that we can absorb the majority of the students that are coming in from the primary schools,” confirmed the provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui.

Tangui alluded to the over-selection of Grade Nine students to secondary schools in Lae. As of this week, Busu Secondary had over 60 extra students, Bugandi over 50 and Lae Secondary had over 100 students left, even after creating an extra class.

“There are some students that Lae secondary has said, ‘I’ve had enough now. I’m shifting them back.’ Ok Bugandi did the same thing, Busu did the same thing,” said Tangui.

“So, all those leftover students now we are looking at shifting them to another secondary school, like Malahang Technical Secondary School has enough space so we put them there. Bumayong has enough space so we put them there. Any other leftover, we will now send them to Markham Road Primary. The headmaster of Markham Road has willingly given us a classroom so the teachers from Bugandi will just walk in and out to supervise and take on the Grade Nine class.

“This is an extra Grade Nine class for Bugandi but they will be accommodated at Markham Road.”