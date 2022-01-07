State Witness Gives Evidence

Assistant Police Commissioner Operations, Donald Yamasombi, while giving evidence at Pang’s trial testified that during a search on the defendant’s residential premises on 16th November 2021, Pang told him that he was only operating the lab on behalf of someone else.

Yamasombi was among witnesses who gave evidence before Magistrate, Garry Unjo at the Boroko District Court this afternoon.

“He was apologetic and said this is not mine,” testified Yamasombi.

Yamasombi said during the raid, Pang cooperated with Police where he offered to detach the apparatus of the meth lab and surrendered four firearms that were hidden under the bed.

Evidences tendered before the court include, the search warrant obtained by Police to conduct the search, brown bag containing the white substance (Methamphetamine), photographs of the crime scene, live ammunitions and weapons, mini-Meth lab and the dangerous drugs found in his room.

Constable Sergeant Manu Pulei who led the investigations team and Brain Lilywhite from PNG Customs also gave evidence.

The prosecution will bring in their last witness next week to confirm if the apparatus found on Pang’s premises was used to produce Methamphetamine.

The 43-year-old is in Court for being in possession and production of methamphetamine. He was fined K130,000 last month for illegal possession of weapons.