State in talks with RD Tuna to progress PMIZ

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru informed Parliament that the team is currently in dialogue with RD Tuna Canners and says it is the government’s intention to partner with them to utilize not just their expertise, but also their existing infrastructure.

The PMIZ is located approximately 23km by road north of Madang. Minister Maru says PMIZ is a strategic project that is likely to provide 10,000 employment opportunities for Papua New Guineans and would do significantly well if collaboration is nurtured between RD Tuna Canners Ltd.

Maru says the government will utilize funds already allocated within the budget. A total of K70 million was allocated in the budget for PMIZ. He hopes the state negotiating team can conclude negotiations with RD Tuna in the next four weeks.

PMIZ is a mega fisheries industrial project that would retain a large portion of Pacific-caught tuna for local processing. Approved in 2004, it is Papua New Guinea's first project following the Special Economic Zone concept.

The project was launched in November 2015 and announced as a joint venture between Kumul Consolidated Holdings and the Madang Provincial Government.