State Solicitor Tasked To Review Decision

The Boroko District Court this week dismissed the drug charges against Jamie Pang on the basis that Methamphetamine was not described as a ‘dangerous drug’ under the Dangerous Drug Act.

Minister Kramer said he received the brief on this matter this morning and that Pang was taken into custody at the Immigration Detention Centre for breaching the country’s Immigration Laws.

“My department has received a brief. He (Jamie Pang) was taken into custody for breaching our immigration laws.

“I have also tasked the State Solicitor and the Department of Justice to review our laws and also that decision. We should get a response by today or tomorrow.

“We are at the opinion for the State to review the decision of the District Court. Once that advice is provided, DJAG will make an announcement that we will challenge the decision and we therefore do not seek to have him deported until the proceedings are determined,” he added.

Minister Kramer said he has been advised that there are existing laws in relation to Methamphetamine under the recently passed “Controlled Substance Bill 2021”.

“We are also looking at certifying the Controlled Substance Bill that was passed in Parliament. We are following up with the Parliament Clerk today to confirm that it has been certified so we do not end up in the same predicament.”