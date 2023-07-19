State pays rental arrears

NSL Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sayer, expressed gratitude to the State, specifically acknowledging the Departments of Finance and Treasury for the payment.

Sayer emphasized the importance of timely payments.

"The continued payment of these arrears is crucial as it enables the Fund to continue reinvesting our Members' savings so that we can keep generating strong returns for them over the long-term."

Under an agreement reached last year between NSL and the State, the latter committed to settling the remaining balance of rental arrears through monthly installments of K10 million. These installments encompass K5 million for clearing the accrued arrears and an additional K5 million to pay the current rental invoices.

However, despite receiving K20 million for the January and February installments in 2023, the State has yet to fulfill its commitment by paying the remaining K50 million for March, April, May, June, and July.

Currently, the total rental arrears owed by the State to the Members of Nambawan Super amount to a staggering K108 million.

Sayer concluded by strongly urging the State to honor its commitment and settle these arrears promptly to prevent any further negative impact on the returns of NSL's Members.

He emphasized that many of the Members are hard-working public servants who tirelessly contribute to the development of the country. Delays in payments could adversely affect their financial interests.

In light of the outstanding payments, Nambawan Super Limited warns that any further delays to the agreed payment schedule will compel the Fund to take necessary actions to safeguard its Members' commercial interests from potential losses.

This firm stance underscores the significance of prompt payment to ensure the stability and growth of NSL and its Members' investments.

NSL's call for swift payment of the outstanding arrears, highlights the importance of honouring financial commitments and underscores the critical role played by the State in supporting the country's development and its citizens' financial well-being.