State pays K60mil for rental arrears

This signals a significant step forward in settling longstanding rental arrears.

This comes as part of an agreement established between the State and NSL last year, underscoring the State's commitment to meeting its financial obligations and fostering a secure future for its public servants and employees.

Following the agreement, the State initiated a structured plan to tackle the accumulated rental arrears, both past and present. With an arrangement in place to remit K5 million each month towards accrued arrears and an additional K5 million to cover current rental invoices.

The State is well on its way to clearing its total rental arrears with NSL. This strategic initiative is projected to bring the State's account up to date by June 2024, provided the consistent monthly payment of K10 million is upheld.

NSL is dedicated to fostering a harmonious partnership with the State in order to a mutually agreed-upon payment schedule.

The collaboration between NSL and the State reflects their shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the public servants who have devoted their careers to the growth and advancement of Papua New Guinea.

Recognizing the State's prioritization of its financial responsibilities, including the imperative support for the retirement futures of Nambawan Super's diligent members, NSL commends the State's attention to settling arrears in conjunction with its other commitments.

These arrears pertain to the occupancy of various buildings housing vital departments and agencies, where teachers, health workers, police officers, firefighters, public servants, and private sector employees toil to propel the nation forward through their dedicated contributions to education, health, internal security, governmental services, and private enterprise.