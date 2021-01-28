State intends to pursue Manning’s case

The notice of motion was filed on Tuesday 26 January before His Honour, Justice Derek Hartshorn, who set the case for 3.30pm on Wednesday 27 January, and directed that the first and second respondent (Sylvester Kalaut and Fred Yakasa) be served before 12 noon on Tuesday.

At 3.30pm on Wednesday, lawyer for the first and second respondents, David Datona of Datona Lawyers, argued that his clients were only served at 11.30am yesterday and therefore required more time to prepare.

Justice Hartshorn deferred the case to 9.30am today (Thursday 28 January, 2021).

(Commissioner David Manning has been ordered by the court to vacate office by midday tomorrow)