State institutions must do their work: PNGTUC

They include the Public Accounts Committee and other Parliamentary Committees and democratic institutions of state in the form of the Auditor General, Ombudsman Commission, Procurement Commission, Central Bank, Electoral Commission, Police and others.

Acting General Secretary of the PNG Trade Union Congress, Anthon Sekum, in a statement said it is irresponsible of government for the taxpaying public to take up that responsibility at their own expense to cover for the failure of those publicly funded institutions of state.

“Unfortunately the reality now is, Papua New Guineans are digging deeper into their pockets to play the role of keeping government in check.

“It is taxing on ordinary citizens to pay for the servants of the state and yet, have to take these public servants' roles upon themselves,” Mr Sekum said.

“Like the overwhelming unity displayed on the (JustinSavannahgate) scandal; we must not stop with this scandal but press on to hold government and the bureaucracy accountable.”