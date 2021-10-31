State Hands Over Sir Pita To Family

Thousands of Sepiks flocked into Maprik oval to bid one of the country’s founding fathers at the funeral service, including East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird and Mr Simon.

During the funeral service, Mr Simon said the late Sir Pita Lus was instrumental in pushing the Late Great Grand Chief, Sir Michael Somare to become the first Chief Minister in the house of Assembly and later became the first Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

The body arrived in Wewak from Port Moresby on Friday 27th of October, where it toured the town and laid in State at the Provincial Assembly chambers.

The body of the Late Sir Pita Lus will be laid to rest tomorrow, 1st of November at his home village, Lahinga in Maprik.