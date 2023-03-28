State-of-the-art ESP hospital opened

East Sepik Provincial Health Authority CEO, Mathew Kaluvia, said the then Boram General Hospital was built by the colonial administration in 1961.

The state-of-the-art facility was built by VAMED, global provider for hospitals and other facilities in the healthcare sector.

“Since 1961 to 2019, there has not been any single maintenance program undertaken by the hospital,” said CEO Kaluvia.

“The hospital's physical infrastructure has deteriorated over the years which hindered effective service delivery to the people of East Sepik.

“Since the appointment of late CEO, Mark Mauludu in 2014, he took up the immediate huge challenge of rehabilitating the entire hospital in terms of its physical infrastructure development under the guidance and chairmanship of Allan Bird.

“That was when the hospital was still under the provincial hospital board.”

Describing the modern hospital as a “dream-come-true for the people of East Sepik”, Kaluvia said it also contains the most advanced medical equipment and will provide advanced health service delivery.

State-of-the-art equipment have been fitted in the accident and emergency department, radiology department (CT scan, mammography and fluoroscopy) and Obstetrics and Gynaecology department.

“We have four theatres in the new hospital,” continued Kaluvia.

“Ophthalmology services, dentistry and laboratory services; all for the people of East Sepik and of course, those from other provinces who may want to seek our medical help and assistance.”

Kaluvia said three years of hard work, determination, perseverance and focus has finally been realised.

He acknowledged Governor Allan Bird, late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, who approved 15 percent equity financing during his tenure as National Planning Minister, and former Treasury Ministers, Patrick Pruaitch and Charles Abel.

He urged residents to take ownership of the facility, adding the chewing of betelnut and smoking within hospital premises is prohibited.