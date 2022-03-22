State Agencies and Public Servants cautioned

Attorney General and Secretary for the Department of Justice, Dr. Eric Kwa said the amendment to the recently passed Attorney General’s Act sets this out to limit exorbitant legal bills acquired by the State.

“Some of the changes that were brought about is in relation to section 5 of the Claims Against the State Act.

“Currently everyone thinks that they can hide under the covering of the State and cause all kinds of problems for the State. We are now holding them personally liable.

“Under the new changes you will now be held responsible yourself. Whatever the amount of claim that the court orders, you will have to pay,” added the Attorney General.

“At the moment some State Agencies do their own brief-outs without seeking the approval of the Attorney General. With this new change, everybody must seek the Attorney General for a brief-out.

“This is particularly to control the cost against the State because various State Agencies engage their own law firms of their own choosing and then they pay State money to those law firms without us vetting the bills,” he said.