Standards set in gender inclusivity

As part of her Indo-Pacific tour, Gen. Van Ovost engages with PNGDF leaders, emphasizing the significance of the U.S.-PNG Defense Cooperation Agreement. The visit highlights PNG's commitment to readiness and regional stability.

Ovost praises PNG's gender focal points, recognizing them as trailblazers during a dialogue focused on building a more inclusive and empowered defence force. Specialized training from March 21-23 targets gender equity and equality, addressing gender-based violence and improving crisis response.

The course, attended by diverse PNGDF career fields, teaches 30 students to integrate gender considerations into military planning, especially in natural disaster response. Gen. Van Ovost emphasizes the correlation between national strength and inclusivity.

Reflecting on her 40-year career, Van Ovost shares her journey, underlining the importance of perseverance and support. PNGDF Capt. Nita Jennifer Bayagu sees the event as a meaningful step forward for the force.

PNGDF Maj. Grace Kitoneka, chairperson of the gender committee, outlines efforts to create a safe environment for all personnel. She stresses the importance of gender mainstreaming in training and operations for meaningful contributions to nation-building and regional security.

As PNG's gender focal points lead in the Indo-Pacific, the country becomes a model for transformative gender-focused military training, showcasing its impact on peace and security. According to the U.N. Women's Training Centre, gender focal points advocate for increased attention to gender equality in an agency's policies and programming.