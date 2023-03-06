Standardize govt services

Kumung made this statement at the recent National Social Accountability Summit.

He said the department aims to improve service delivery by aligning service delivery by developing a new structure and plan. This will see the department of National Planning and Monitoring working in partnership with DPLGA.

“We listing the minimum standards by the different levels of service that must be factored in the plan and everybody should start taking ownership of delivering that. Whether they are the council manager, or councilor in the ward or district administrator, local MP, they must know what minimum standard falls within their jurisdiction so that with whatever resource that is at their disposal or given to them, they should make sure this minimum service is delivered.”

Kumung said, in addition to the realignment plan, the department will be creating a scorecard to implementing a ranking system for service delivery in districts.

“Within the score, if a member of Parliament in the electorate or district delivers all the one particular service to all the wards or communities in the district then they get 20/20,” said Kumung. “We’ll give a score for all the minimum services and by that score, we will rank districts. That ranking must be published so that everybody in the country will know which district is a performing district.”

The Deputy Secretary says this will ensure visibility and transparency around implementation plans regarding the utilization of resources and service delivery at the provincial and district level.