Stakeholders Welcome Education Law Review

This was the feedback the team from the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) received during consultations in Wabag, Goroka, Madang, Kokopo and Lae from the 2nd to the 20th of August, 2021.

The team met and gathered valuable contributions from the provincial administrations, provincial executive councils members, provincial education management teams including school inspectors, as well as lectures, teachers, headmaster, and students from universities, colleges as well as secondary and primary schools.

As part of the review process, CLRC is also legally required to consult and gauge the views and practical experiences of key stakeholders in the provinces, CLRC Chairman, Kevin Isifu said.

“The social indicators have clearly shown that the quality of education has dropped over the years which has led to the need for this review,” said Isifu, who led the consultation in Kokopo, last week.

He also said CLRC is independently looking into the education system, relevant legislations, polices, as well as the practices and procedures to determine gaps or challenges and recommend changes both policy and legislative to the government, aimed at improving the quality of education.

The review focused on key issues including National Standards for Accreditation, Teachers and Teacher Education, Curriculum and Student Performance.

Final consultations for NCD and Central are expected to run from 30th of August-10th of September 2021.

Mr Isifu encouraged interested individuals and institutions to also send in written submissions to CLRC before it closes on 15th of September, 2021.