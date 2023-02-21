Stakeholders to meet with PMV operators

The meeting is set for Sunday 1 pm at the Unagi Oval in Port Moresby to discuss how they all will work together to serve the people in the city.

In a meeting hosted by the National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika today with the concerned authorities including the PMV Association president, had agreed that all PMV owners must be present at the meeting.

The meeting will discuss very important issues and for all parties to come up with solutions for a way forward to be happy while doing business in the city.

During the two hours discussion, they had agreed that some serious matters needed to be addressed regarding the operation of PMVs in the city.

Metsupt Sika said all those that attended the meeting plays an important part in the business operation.

“All of us here have given them the mandate to do business and when they do business they are also governed by the laws. We make sure that they comply with the laws when doing business. It is us who will make sure the roads are safe for those traveling into the city,” MetSupt. Sika said.

Adding that in this case, police have the power to deal with offenders that break the law that relates to traffic offenses by arresting and charging them.

Mr Terema said there must be an association formed for PMV operators with tasks to do. Adding that

“There must be PMV and Taxi committees that will be set by the RTA and the Traffic police who will communicate with the operators, drivers and the crews.”

Meantime, MVIL Executive Manager Operations Division, Helen Koka raised concern on the increasing fraudulent cases in relation to people producing fake documents to obtain license, registration, and other documents from the MVIL office.

She said this needed to be addressed.