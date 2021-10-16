St John Saves Young Mother

A village lady had cut the umbilical cord when the little girl was born but the placenta had not been discharged and was still inside the young mother.

Babul said, “It was all a bit of a panic, trying to keep my 22-year-old sister calm since it was her first child, while frantically trying to find a car to take her into Lae.

“I found out that the Wampar ambulance was away at 40-Mile, and we were running out of time, but luckily I thought of St John and called 111. They called back five minutes later saying that an ambulance and escort vehicle were on the way.”

Babul continued, “Just 50 minutes later the ambulance arrived, my sister was quickly stabilised and taken off to hospital. This also stabilised our family!”

In recognition of his organisational role in ensuring that his sister survived after giving birth, Babul was given the honour of naming the newest addition to his extended family, Lulu.

Lulu and her mother are now home and recovering well.

“It was the first time an ambulance had come to my village, and I am so glad that MP John Rosso purchased it to enable St John to set up a station in Lae and handle emergencies like ours. Without it we would have been lost - St John saved her life.”

Babul’s final thought was, “everyone should learn what to do when someone in their family is pregnant. Also, everyone should also know that they must call St John on 111 if there is a medical emergency.”