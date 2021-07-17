St John Ambulance Service In Namatanai

Following the initial funding of K1.7 million by the Namatanai District Development Authority (NDDA), an annual funding of K800, 000 will be allocated to the ambulance service to cover the three Local Level Governments (LLGs) of Namatamai, Matalai and Sentral Niu Ailan.

DDA Board Chairman and Member for Namatanai, Walter Schnaubelt said it is a pilot project and the DDA is working with St John Ambulance to deliver health services. Based on its outcome, this will be tailored to other LLGs.

Namatanai LLG president, Joshua Soi said the endorsement of the St John Ambulance is needed service for the people.

“NIP does not have any such services for hospitals and rural health services, emergencies and getting to victims of road accidents and incidents in time. This is the first of its kind and I know that the people will really benefit out of this arrangement.

“We have the chopper ambulance serving the district already and the initiative is an additional boost to improve the synergy of health services in NTI district,” Soi said.

Mr Soi added that another milestone for the district would be having locals undergo training on certain aspects of first aid and they are thankful to have St John Ambulance assisting in creating employment and bringing health awareness.’

St John Director Planning and Implementation, Rachelle Morehari who made a presentation at the DDA meeting, said once approved the St John Ambulance services would be set up in the three districts.

She stated that as part of the agreement, all ambulance drivers, officers and police personnel in the district and workers participating in the Labour Mobility Scheme Program would receive emergency first-aid training.

Clinicians in the emergency ward in Kavieng General Hospital would also undergo life support training.

Grade 9 students from Namatanai would be included in the ‘First aid in schools program’ fully funded by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation.

Meanwhile, Matalai president Augustin Topi supported the initiative saying that Matalai has a high record of violence and road accidents along the highway.

Konoagil LLG president, Isaac Tosel also said that taking women in labour by boat to the hospital has been challenging and the ambulance would be beneficial to his people.