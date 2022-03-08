Sr Amol’s journey

Despite being born into a matrilineal society where women’s views are considered to be of high regard and a daughter of a Chief, Sr. Amol has never taken advantage of that status.

She believes in humility.

Sr. Amol best describes herself as ‘a woman of principles’. This has brought her to where she is now, as the Director of Nursing Services Directorate of the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital (AMPH) and the Acting Hospital Manager.

Having roots from a matrilineal society has molded a different perspective in leadership.

It took her a long time to be where she is now, but she was patient.

“Principles and patience are paramount to success,” she outlined.

Sr. Amol started off as a junior nurse in the mid-1980s.

Her leadership qualities soon earned her the assistant nurse manager position at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the AMPH.

Over the years, she kept striving to attain qualifications to be the Nursing Services Directorate’s Director.

Seeing her management capabilities, Sr. Amol was selected to go for short courses abroad, then in 2000, she took up a management course under Divine Word University’s flexible learning program, and graduated in 2003.

In 2005, she attained her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing specialised in paediatrics and midwifery from UPNG’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Confident that she had attained the necessary qualifications, even as a Grade 9 nursing officer, Sr. Amol applied for the director nursing services post, which is a Grade 14 nursing officer position, in 2006, but was given the second-best position, which was deputy director nursing services.

She held that position until 2015 when she was confirmed as the director of the Nursing Services Directorate of AMPH, which she applied for back in 2009.

Sr Amol is the only woman in the senior executive management team of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority (MoPHA).

She worked under five different male CEOs of the hospital and now the PHA. Sr Amol said she had not faced any problems or differences working with male colleagues as it boils down to self-respect and dignity.

“Despite gender, we are all equal,” she stated.

“As we celebrate achievements of women on this day, my message to the womenfolk out there is to do your job well and thoroughly.

“Approach everyone with respect, never discriminate and always display empathy.

Furthermore, be yourself, display capabilities, believe in yourself and you will reach your goal.

“When I leave this office (director nursing services), I am an ordinary person, I am a wife and a mother.”

Sr. Amol expressed immense gratitude towards her husband, who is her greatest supporter.