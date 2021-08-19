Squatters Keen to Pay Service Fees

PNG NRI Discussion Paper No.190 that highlighted the findings of the study titled, “Strategy to improve the living conditions in informal settlements in Papua New Guinea: Evidence from Port Moresby”, aimed to examine informal settlements residents for infrastructure and services and find effective guidelines for the upgrade of the settlements.

The study also aimed to identify factors influencing the people living in makeshift houses by informal settlement residents.

The study covered the settlements of Bush Wara, Eight mile, Joyce Bay, Kipo, Mautana, Ogoniva, Ranuguri, Talai, Taurama and Vanagi.

Researchers found out that residents’ reaction to the proposal of informal settlements undergoing an upgrading program was positive.

However, findings indicated that for the upgrade project to be effective and sustainable, the residents should be involved in the planning, implementing and in selecting the infrastructure and services needed

Informal settlements provide affordable housing for low-income households, hence, the residents’ willingness to live there, but prefer piped-borne potable water supply, healthcare facilities and good road networks.

The findings by Prof. Eugene Ezebilo and Prof. Patrice Savadogo aims to contribute to urban development planning by providing guidelines for upgrading informal settlements in an effective and efficient manner.

It will also be useful for policy makers, planners and urban development managers in the informal settlement upgrade process.