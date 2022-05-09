Spot checks temporarily suspended

In a press statement released today, Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau, said business houses are advised to report any suspected operations by persons claiming to be migration officers.

Mr Hulahau made this announcement after receiving complaints from business houses in Port Moresby that some members of the law enforcement agencies pretending to be immigration officers were out doing unsanctioned spot check operations over the weekend.

Investigation is now underway to verify those impersonators and they will be dealt with accordingly.

“As we approach the national election, my management has ceased all planned spot check operations temporarily starting from April 15, 2022 until after the election. During this period, business houses must be cautious about engaging with anyone (pretending) to be immigration officers and attempted to carry out unsanctioned spot checks (on) their premises,” Hulahau said.

The Chief Migration Officer says a couple of business houses in Port Moresby have reported members of the law enforcement agencies entering their premises over the weekend pretending to be migration officers doing the usual spot checks.

“Such unsanctioned operations are illegal and business houses must report them immediately for us to deal with them lawfully. If you are being approached by such, ensure to get their full details and email my office on: cmo@immigration.gov.pg or telephone us on 3276102 or call 78797793,” Mr Hulahau advised.

He says any requirements for spot check in relation to ICA internal case management will be managed on a case-by-case basis with the approval from his Office.