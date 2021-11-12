Sponsorship Pays Off

Of that number, 23 are midwives who have completed their Bachelor of Midwifery. The other four health care workers are nurses who have also completed their Diploma in General Nursing.

The Newcrest-supported scholarships give preference to students from New Ireland to undergo studies as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support health care services in New Ireland province.

Midwives, Nell Tuka and Rayleen Papaol are among the 23 midwives. Between them, they share nearly 30 years of experience. Since graduating in 2019, they have been helping mothers deliver babies safely and providing postnatal care advice to help mothers look after themselves and their newborn babies.

Tuka, who currently works at the Kavieng General Hospital, said the hospital’s maternity wing provides several vital services.

“The maternity ward has a labour ward and provides antenatal and postnatal care, and gynaecology services. I find my role interesting and challenging, but I love my work as a midwife,” she said.

Papoal works at the Kavieng urban clinic and her focus has been on delivering family planning education and advocacy.

“Before studying midwifery, I was the sister-in-charge at the children’s section at the Kavieng General Hospital. The fact that we dealt with many undernourished babies prompted me to study midwifery. This is because new mothers often lack guidance on providing their babies sufficient nourishment to sustain their health and growth,” said Papaol.

“The knowledge and skills that I got from my studies has helped me advice mothers about family planning. We always encourage mothers to get their husbands involved in the awareness sessions. Many mothers are now accepting the counselling and advice we provide; that’s positive for us,” she added.

Both women said the support from Newcrest and the knowledge they have gained has been invaluable.