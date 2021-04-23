Sponsorship to Kaindi

Twenty-five students in the district will be sponsored to attend the Divine Word University’s Kaindi Campus in Wewak, East Sepik Province next year.

Local MP and Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil, while attending to the burial of the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in Wewak in March, made the undertaking after holding discussions with campus president Dr Ariockiraz Lawrence,

"We will sponsor twenty-five students. Fifteen for teachers training and ten to undertake nursing training at Divine Word University Kaindi Campus under its corporate sponsorship program in Wewak next year," Mr Basil said.

'We have sponsored students to Balob Teachers College in Lae and the Nursing School at Kwikila in Central Province in the past ten years," he said.

"However we will now send students to undertake training at Wewak Campus in East Sepik Province next year."

Dr Lawrence said the college looks forward to accepting the first batch of students next year.

"We are excited about the arrangements between Bulolo district and Kaindi Campus to train their students. We are looking forward to meeting that commitment next year," a pleased Dr Lawrence said.

Deputy Prime Minister, who was accommodated at Kaindi Campus while attending the funeral of the late Grand Chief, was also impressed with the institution’s new infrastructure development taking place.

Photo courtesy: Sam Bonai