Special Parliament sitting to honour Grand Chief

As the body of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare lay in state, the three arms of government will assemble to pay their last parliamentary respects to the founding father of Papua New Guinea.

While announcing the State funeral and Haus Krai arrangement for Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, the Prime Minister says the body will lay in state at the Parliament House on Thursday 11th of March.

The three arms of government including the head of State, Governor General Sir Bob Dadae will pay their last respects to Sir Michael. The proceedings will be broadcast live for Papua New Guineans throughout the country to see.

Prime Minister James Marape also announced that the funeral service will be held on public holiday, Friday 12th of March at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby.

He says the state funeral organizing committee will fly all former premiers and governors throughout the country who served during Sir Michael’s era into Port Moresby to attend the funeral service.

“We will have the funeral service on the 12th at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. We will have live telecast throughout the country so those who cannot make it to Sir Hubert Murray stadium are encouraged to stay at home and watch the proceedings.

We are also waiting to mobilize former members of Parliament, former premiers and the pioneers of the country we will try to mobilize them into Port Moresby to be also part of the occasion.”

The body of Sir Michael will rest on Saturday 13th and will depart on the morning of Sunday 14th to East Sepik Province where it will be handed over to the Somare family and the East Sepik Provincial government.