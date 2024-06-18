Speaker & AG join in VONC matter

The Supreme Court on June 13th ordered the Speaker and Attorney General to file a submission to intervene in the Supreme Court reference filed by the Opposition on Monday, June 10th seeking the court’s interpretation on various sections of the constitution that deals with the Motion on the Vote of No Confidence.

Following the submission this morning, presiding judge Justice Derek Hartshorn adjourned the matter to next week Thursday 29 June 2024 to deliberate on it.

Outside of court Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa thanked the court for hearing this matter as it is a matter of national interest.

“We are pleased that the judge has heard us and it is also important that the country is aware that the opposition is taking this case on.

“The VONC is a national issue and it is important that we as leaders from the opposing side take our views to court for the courts to decide.

“I am very confident that the court will make a firm decision on this issue.

“I am appealing to the people of Papua New Guinea to stay calm because the case is still at its early stage,” Tomuriesa said.