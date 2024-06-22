SPB supports 2024 Tamatama Festival

Scheduled for August 7th to 8th in Arawa, this festival celebrates Bougainville's rich cultural heritage through traditional performances, arts, and crafts, and local cuisine.

"This sponsorship underscores SP Brewery's ongoing commitment to promoting Papua New Guinea's cultural diversity and sustainable practices," stated SP Brewery’s Sponsorships & Events Executive.

Zhon Bosco, Vice President of the Central Bougainville Tourism Association, gratefully accepted the sponsorship on behalf of the festival committee, emphasizing its vital role in ensuring the festival's success. "SP Brewery's contribution will significantly support our efforts to deliver a memorable and well-organized event," remarked Mr. Bosco.

In addition to financial support, SP Brewery will actively engage festival-goers with a booth promoting responsible consumption, and advocating for moderation and responsible drinking habits.

The Tamatama Festival promises to be a lively showcase of Bougainville’s cultural vitality, offering attendees an immersive experience of local traditions and community spirit.