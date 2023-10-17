SPA reports analyzed

This is according to Minister for the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Soroi Eoe.

He says there are 14 LLG SPAs in the country. Twelve of them are operating whilst two, although proclaimed are not functioning due to funding issues.

The SPAs are established under Section 42-50 of the Local Level Government (LLG) Act, 1997.

“Some LLG SPAs are before the courts, disputing chairmanship and management board by opposing factions. Most of the SPAs have been operating for a long time but no reports have been submitted to the Ministry and Department since their establishments,” said Eoe.

The Minister says his office issued a circular instruction in 2022 for SPAs to submit their reports for the last three years while only few are yet to furnish their reports.

“My ministry through the department has analyzed the LLG SPA reports and a report of the findings has been compiled with recommendations.”

The department is currently working on an information paper for National Executive Council’s consideration and will be presented to Parliament.