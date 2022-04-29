SP Brewery Unveils Global Safety Day

The soft launch saw Managing Director, Ed Weggemans, unveil SP Brewery’s revamped Safety Wall that captures the Company’s Life Saving Commitments, in Port Moresby.

A similar unveiling was done at the Lae Brewery.

This year’s Global Safety Day celebration was an opportunity for staff to take time to:

Remind ourselves of our commitment to Safety

Reflect on opportunities to deliver continuous improvement and continue building a strong safety culture

Role model Safety, through engagement with our teams

Celebrate advancement and success

This year’s celebration is special in that it coincided with the launch of SPB’s revamped twelve Life Saving Commitments (what was formerly known as Life Saving Rules).

To mark the day, several internal activities were organized, including, the distribution of LSC booklets to staff and staff pledging their commitment to upholding Safety at the workplace.

Staff were also treated to a special lunch. Global Safety Day is observed every year in April.