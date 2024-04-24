SP Brewery aids disaster relief

This contribution is specifically aimed at bolstering the efforts of the East Sepik Provincial Disaster office as they work to provide aid and restore services following recent calamities in the area.

SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager John Nilkare highlighted the company's solidarity with the affected populations and their commitment to the recovery process.

“We are all deeply affected by the tragic events in East Sepik and are eager to ensure that basic services are swiftly restored to the rural communities most impacted,” Nilkare stated.

He also commended the East Sepik Provincial Disaster Committee for their effective response and dedication in the face of adversity.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Provincial Administrator was Alphonse Kami, the Deputy Provincial Administrator for Social Services in East Sepik. Kami acknowledged the significance of the support noting that the fuel would greatly enhance their capacity to manage the disaster relief efforts more efficiently.

“We are extremely grateful to SP Brewery for this generous donation. It will undoubtedly boost our ongoing efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by our communities,” Kami remarked.

This gesture from South Pacific Brewery underscores the vital role that corporate entities can play in times of crisis, contributing essential resources that enable disaster response teams to operate effectively and reach those in urgent need.