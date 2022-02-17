Southern Highlands Teachers College Opened

The official opening was held last Friday 11th February 2022 coinciding with its first graduation of 37 teachers with Diploma certificates.

Local Member, Jeffery Komal and People National Congress Party Leader and Member for Ialibu Pangia, Peter O’Neill including several PNC party Members of Parliament were present to witness the ceremony.

Guest speaker, Mr O’Neill encouraged the newly opened College to produce quality teachers and urged corporate sponsors to support the Nipa Kutubu DDA on the upkeep and operation of the tertiary institution.

Majority of the grandaunts are from Southern Highlands while 12 students were from other Highlands provinces.

College Principal, John Onguglo encouraged the students to further their studies and upgrade their qualifications and take the place of the retiring teachers of the college.

Local MP, Jeffery Komal also appealed to the nearby Puril community to look after this education investment, as it will attract more students to come in to the district and bring in economic opportunities.

The College has also taken on board a Bachelor Degree program last year and will see the graduation of its pioneer students in this program graduate in 2022. The United Church owns the Teachers College.