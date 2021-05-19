Southern Highlands election petition in progress

Among the witnesses were Southern Highlands Returning Officer Steven Gore Kaupa and Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Samson Kua, who was involved in leading the security team in Mendi during the 2017 General Elections.

Pastor Bernard Peter Kaku contested in the Southern Highlands Regional Seat during the 2017 General Elections.

He is challenging the Electoral Commission and current sitting member, William Powi in the court of disputed returns.

Eighteen of William Powi’s witnesses had already given their evidence during the trial last week, which concluded yesterday.

The matter returns to Tuesday, 25th of May for submissions.