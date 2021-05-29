South Korea Embassy Underway

South Korean Government will now build its own Embassy closer to the Central Government Office in Waigani.

Prime Minister James Marape announced this when meeting with the outgoing South Korean Ambassador to PNG, Kym-Gu Kang this week.

South Korea like PNG is a developing country but has grown over the years to now the 10th fastest growing economy in the world.

Prime Minister Marape said the country is opening up a few Special Economic Zones and the Government want Korean investors to invest in PNG as it also offers tax exemptions to promote trade and investment.

“I also want to inform you of my Government’s wish and intention for South Korea to have a permanent Embassy based at the Waigani, center of government and business,” PM Marape told the Ambassador.

He also informed the outgoing Ambassador that he is in receipt of an invitation for an Official State Visit to Seoul from President Moon Jae-in’s Government and is looking forward to it this year.

"I couldn't make an official visit earlier this year due to COVID-19 Pandemic disrupting businesses and placed travel restrictions which has affected us all.

“We are looking forward to the visit any time soon when arrangements on both sides of our governments are finalized following strict COVID-19 protocols.”

PM Marape said PNG is ready to learn from South Korea, who have resources but a healthy economy.

He also acknowledged the South Korean Government for the work and support it lends to PNG through its Korean International Cooperation Agency, which also supports the peace building work in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville among many other areas including trade and investment and education.