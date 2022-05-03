Song Comp To Celebrate 35th Anniversary

In celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year, the airline has launched a song comp to commemorate its history in PNG. The competition is open to all aspiring and established musicians who will be required to record and submit a lyrical or instrumental song that captures the story and history of the airline.

The song is required to be a minute long and should highlight and celebrate the airline’s heritage from Milne Bay Airlines, to Airlines PNG to PNG Air today, and also put the customer at the heart of the airlines.

The participants must be creative in the production of the song with whatever modern or traditional instrument they are able to play and or Digital Audio Workstation.

The successful entry will win a feature spot in the PNG Air 35th Anniversary video with K5000 worth of flights to any PNG Air destination.

Submission of entries opened yesterday, 2nd of May and closes on May 31st and can be sent to the PNG Air website or Facebook page, terms and conditions and other details are available on their website.