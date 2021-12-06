Son Receives Certificate For Late Father

The majority of teachers that graduated in the mass graduation in WNB have completed their necessary training and some have moved on to join other careers and some have passed on in the wait for their certificates.

During the graduation, the son of a teacher who passed away received the certificate on his father’s behalf. His father had joined WNBP Elementary School training in 2007 and passed out in 2010 without an official graduation.

Upon the completion of his courses, the late educator went home to teach at Kapo Elementary School for 10 years without a teaching certificate, and in December of 2020, he passed on.

It was an emotional day for this young man, who, with a heavy heart received his father’s long awaited certificate that recognized him as an educator for the generations of children he taught.

This begs the serious questions about the performances, competency and reliability of WNBP Division of Education. In a normal situation, after the ending of the training a graduation is celebrated.

During the graduation, it was highlighted that teachers are the most important members of our society. They give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens of our world, and inspire in them a drive to do well and succeed in life.

Adding that children of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and teachers are that critical point that makes a child ready for their future.