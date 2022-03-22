Solicitor General’s Term Of Contract Extended

The extension of his contract comes after amendments made to the recently passed Attorney General’s Act.

Attorney General and Secretary for the Department of Justice Dr. Eric Kwa while congratulating Mr. Tunavasa said prior to the amendment, the State Solicitor was appointed for three years.

“There was an amendment to the Attorney General’s Act in 2014 but it did not include the office of the Solicitor General. For some reason the office of the State Solicitor was improved with an amendment to the AG Act and not the Solicitor General.

“So with this amendment, both the State Solicitor and Solicitor General will be appointed for the same time. This gives certainty to the office and confidence to the incumbent to provide quality leadership and advice to the State and can deliver the leadership that the Government requires,” he added.

The Solicitor General thanked the Government for the extension of his contract and the team working under his leadership.

“I thank the Government for their recognition of our hard work. My office is comprised of hardworking lawyers and staff who do their best every day for our people,” he stated.

During the signing, Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan said, “I congratulate the Solicitor General for the extension of his contract for another two years.

“The government since coming on board in 2019 have made all these legislative amendments. Some of them were outdated, for all these years.

I commend the Attorney General, Solicitor General, State Solicitor, and officers under the sector who have contributed to making the changes we want to see it today,” she added.