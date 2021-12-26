Soldiers Under Investigation: Ikumu

He said the soldiers were brought in as suspects of being involved in the commotion between the police at Boroko on November 22. Met Supt Ikumu said they are innocent and the investigation team assigned to investigate the matter will identify those who were involved and will charge them accordingly.

“They were brought in earlier this week and the investigators are obtaining their statements to establish facts before they lay appropriate charges. The investigation process still continues,” Met Supt Ikumu said.

He said the police officers who were involved had been identified, arrested and were charged and are currently in court. Met Supt Ikumu said they are innocent until proven guilty by the court.

Police Commissioner, David Manning and the then Defense Force Commander, Gilbert Toropo after the incident in a press conference said the police and the PNGDF are intact and will deliver their services to the people of this nation.