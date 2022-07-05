Soldiers told to manage Conduct

PNGDF Task Group 2 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Isidore Tobias in Madang last week said, “There will be no room for soldiers who are caught drinking beer and fraternizing while on operation. If you are found to be drinking in this place, you will be charged and deported on the spot.”

Lt-Col Tobias warned the engineer platoon to be more professional as they are representing PNGDF in this election and their conduct must be of the highest standard.

He emphasized that they are there to assist the police-led operation in providing security to the people of Madang. Their orders will come from their platoon commander through the Defence Liaison Officer Major Alex Engene who is attached with the Provincial Election Committee and the Provincial Police Commander in Madang.

The PNGDF Task Group 2 Regimental Sergeant Major Chief Warrant Officer Selastine Takendu also warned the soldiers to abide by the rules of engagement and follow the right channel when there is a pressing issue to address while on operation.

Thirty-four soldiers are now in Madang town. They are commanded by Lieutenant Eric Maruha with platoon Sergeant Winung Unga.

The platoon that comprises of engineers from Igam Barracks are now in Madang to help assist RPNGC and the Electoral Commission to conduct security operations. The area of operation covers the whole of Madang Province.