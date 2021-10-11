Soldiers respond in self-defense: Toropo

On Friday, October 8, 2021, at approximately 9pm, PNGDF troops in Tari were alerted of armed men firing weapons and harassing the local community. The PNGDF Force Element responded, and they were fired upon by the armed men, resulting in the death of a soldier.

In a statement released today, PNGDF Commander Brigadier General Gilbert Toropo clarified that the PNGDF Force Element responded to the incident site in a convoy of three vehicles.

“When they reached the site, they were fired upon by the criminal elements with high powered weapons, this resulted in the killing of a soldier from Charlie Company 2RPIR, who are currently deployed in Hela Province.

“The PNGDF troops withdrew from the site due to darkness, and it being a location that is host to a large criminal presence. Upon taking the soldier to Tari Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival due to bullet wounds to his chest and abdomen.

“On October 9, at approximately 12:30hrs the security Force Element including police redeployed to the incident site to assist in the apprehension of the criminals so they could be surrendered to the police,” Toropo stated.

However, he said the lead vehicles of the convoy were fired upon by the criminals, numbering up to 17 personnel. Bullets fired by the criminals hit a security force vehicle on the bonnet and the fuel tank. The Security Forces fired back in defense, in a gun battle that lasted four to five hours. This resulted in the death of four criminals, including the person who shot and killed the soldier in the first shooting incident.

In the meantime, the soldier killed during the incident has been brought to Mt Hagen, to be flown to Port Moresby today (Monday 11 October).



Toropo stressed that Security Forces are deployed to the region to ensure the safety, stability and security of the population in Hela and other parts of Highlands.

“Therefore, we condemn the actions of the gunmen and the criminal elements for the attack on the Defence Force and we will not tolerate this nonsense. We will not run away from Hela Province and we will remain to assist Police to bring the warlords and criminals to face justice,” Toropo stated.

He said the PNGDF will remain in the province as the long-term growth and development plan is to establish a third Infantry Battalion within Hela, in accordance with the NEC Decision of 2014.

This will see the presence of close to 1000 troops in line with the constitutional responsibility to deliver security and stability to the region to support economic growth and provide border security. The Tari Force Operations Base (FOB) has been completed and will be opened at the end of October 2021. It will see the deployment of up to 100 personnel, while the remainder of the major infrastructure is scoped and constructed for the 3rd Battalion.

“I want to make it clear that we will continue to work with the police to apprehend and bring to justice the criminals and the warlords,” stated Toropo.