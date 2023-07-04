Soldiers killed in training incident

This incident occurred around 4.00AM this morning at Kupiano in Central Province during a final field exercise for the Corporal Qualifying Course conducted at Goldie River Training Depot.

Two others are injured, including a civilian. All have since been evacuated to the Port Moresby General Hospital and their families. Details of the service personnel will be released once all internal protocol requirements for members killed in action, are done.

An investigation team from the Royal Papua New Guinea constabulary has been dispatched to the site with the Military Police. Also a high level PNGDF investigation team has been tasked to immediately deploy to conduct an internal investigation.

PNGDF is ensuring that it continues to provide the duty of care to the families of deceased and wounded members during this time.

"As the Minister responsible for Defence, I convey my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased members, and also my assurances to those who were wounded that their recovery will have our priority of support,” stated Minister for Defence Win Daki in a statement issued from his office today.

Minister Daki states that the Chief of Defence Force will provide more details during a press briefing tomorrow afternoon.