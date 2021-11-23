Soldier in Dubai

Major Richard Elizah Selan is in charge of the movement of expo cargoes from Papua New Guinea to the United Arab Emirates and also from the expo warehouse to the PNG pavilion.

The secondment of Major Selan as the Expo Team's Logistics Officer saw the involvement of the PNG Defence Force soldiers in assembling all PNG products at the PNG Defence Force's Air Transport Wing at the Jacksons International Airport before being shipped to Dubai in July.

Apart from his title as the Logistics Lead, Major Elizah is a pavilion staff and everyday he is at the pavilion talking to visitors and telling them about PNG.

PNGDF is an expo partner apart from other government agencies who are working on the ground at the expo.

The Expo2020 in Dubai is the first time in which the event was organised in a whole of government approach where by different agencies were involved to present the different potentials of PNG to the world.

The team on the ground is being led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and consists of officers from the Investment Promotion Authority, Tourism Promotion Authority, National Trade Office, Conservation and Environment Protection Authority, Department of Finance, PNG Defence Force and Department of Information and Communication Technology.