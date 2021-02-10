This is the second batch to be rolled out throughout the province.

In the Kavieng District a total of 77 have been installed.

24 in Kavieng Urban, 21 in the Lavongai LLG and 32 in the Tikana LLG.

The Murat LLG has 23 Solar Lights yet to be installed.

Since the rollout of the lighting New Ireland policy in 2019, a total of 176 solar lights have been installed in the Kavieng district.

By the completion of the rollout of the 2nd batch of Solar Street lights under the lighting New Ireland Policy, a total of 401 Solar street lights will be installed throughout the province.