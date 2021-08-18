Sohe Presents Acquittals

The reports were furnished with both financial and physical expenditures on projects and programs implemented in the district.

The report captured all their achievements, constraints and recommendation, which was analyzed and prioritized from most urgent to the least under each sector.

District Chief Executive Officer, Zacharias Jamota highlighted that development issues and impediments, some of which have been ignored for many years by previous government. While others have been inherited, have to take necessary steps to improve their management practices to achieve their core responsibilities.

Mr Jamota said despite district faces impediments, they have managed to deliver basic government goods and services to its people over the last three years under the leadership of local MP and Vice Minister for Agriculture Henry, Jons Amuli.

The DSIP grants were expanded on the following sectors in each of the four LLG areas:

1. Health

40 per cent committed for health infrastructures

30 per cent committed for health on-going programs

25 per cent for medical emergencies and referrals

5 per cent for PPEs

2. Education

60 per cent committed for education infrastructures

30 per cent committed for Human Resources Development sponsorship

10 per cent committed for education on-going programs

3. Economic Sector

3.1 DAL/Livestock

60 per cent committed for Materials and tools

30 per cent committed for ongoing programs

10 per cent committed for administration

3.2 Cash Crops

70 per cent committed for infrastructure materials

20 per cent committed for agriculture tools

10 per cent for admin

3.3 Commerce, Culture & Tourism

SME - LLG women benefited K100,000 each

532 individual enterpreneurs under SME

supported Cultural Festival Shows

4. Law & Justice

1 x Police Station fully renovated and refurbished

On-going police operations fully supported by DSIP

5. 10 per cent Church Support

6. Community Groups

3 x Community Groups received motor vehicles

24 x Community Groups received Dinghies & outboard motors

16 x Community Groups received Chain Saws

2 x Community Groups received Lucas Mill

7. Infrastructures

7 x district roads maintained and upgraded

Rural Housing Scheme warehouse built, and processing machines procured

250 tons of iron sheets procured and processed iron sheets.

The local MP challenged DIRD to physically check the district and verify those projects and programs implemented in the district.

DIRD Deputy Secretary- Program Implementation Wing, Gordon Wafimbi acknowledged the district for furnishing the outstanding reports, which the department will vet, appraise and report back to the government as per the Public Finance Management Act.