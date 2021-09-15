Sogeri Floriculture Show

The show will be held from the 16th to the 19th of September at Depo village.

President of the association, Margaret Ufa made an open invitation to residents from the Central province and NCD to participate in the activity.

“We are looking at having the financial members of the association that will be showcasing their floral attires, as well as their arts and crafts and garden produce as well. We have 30 stalls that will be on sale for K200 for the four days, s that is K50 per day, we have already booked some.

“It is not only for the people up at Sogeri, but it is also for anybody from the Central and NCD that is interested in showcasing their little business, they are most welcome to join us,” Ufa said.

The show is a biannual event. The first show was held in 2019. This is the second one.

The association has come up with a five-year development plan that will also be launched during the show.

Depo village is located close to the Iarowari junction.