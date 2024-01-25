SOE ends, investigations continue

Acting Police Commissioner Donald Yamasombi in announcing the SOE’s conclusion stated, “The objective of having the State of Emergency was basically to bring back normalcy and confidence to our people and the business community in the nation’s capital from the events that happened on 10th of January this year.

“I am glad that we have achieved the objective of that state of emergency. The banks have opened. The shops have opened. The PMVs are back to normal business and life is now back to normal.”

Yamasombi says moving forward as the SOE ends, police and PNGDF personnel will continue to maintain a presence in the city.

“That is to further give that confidence to our people and residents as we enter into the academic year of 2024. Students coming in from all over the country, we will also like to give that comfort and confidence for them as they settle into various institutions that they will be attending in the nation’s capital,” stated the Acting Police Commissioner.

Furthermore, he says investigations into the riots of January 10 are ongoing.

“Those that have been watching the State of Emergency and the events that unfolded in the city, I’d like to say that from the events that transpired, we have investigations on foot. Various actions have been taken and those investigations will still continue. We would like to see as much as possible, not to repeat this kind of event going into the future.”

Yamasombi stressed that on that day, “Not only did we cause destruction to the business community, and the normal functioning of the city, we almost tried to interfere with the democracy of this country when our men and women stormed onto the Parliament property. Persons also came before and tried to attack the executive arm of the government at the Sir Manasupe House. Those are events that are not called for.

“Through this SOE, further recommendations will be made so that we try to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Acting PNGDF Chief, Commodore Philip Polewara said, “I can assure you, I can assure citizens of Papua New Guinea, especially the city residents of PortMoresby, NCD, we will support police and we will not allow that to happen again.

“This city is ours. This is where we live. We come from all over Papua New Guinea to live here and work and to serve our country. This is the heartbeat of our country Papua New Guinea. We built it. We destroyed it on that day and we will rebuild it again.”