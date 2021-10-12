Social Platform Aids Full Vaccination

The Mine Maintenance Department’s Shovels and Drills section were the first to be fully vaccinated after being shown the shared testimonies and photos on the WhatsApp group created of their superiors who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Field Coordinator, Vincent Orosambo of the Shovels and Drills section said the social media platform was initiated so that the team could encourage and ensure each other they were protected from COVID-19, and the platform achieved communication as well due to difference in roster and panel arrangements.

He said with the images and testimonies shared of their leaders taking action in receiving the jab without experiencing severe side effects or worse dying, this encouraged the staff to take the leap and get themselves vaccinated for sake of family, job and the country.

Mr Orosambo said: “There were moments of reservations about the jab due to the stigma caused online, but having seen and being educated via this social page created at work, the staff put their best foot forward and became the first team to achieve 100 percent vaccination.”