SnS Badili reopens after January devastation

The reopening comes in the wake of the devastating events that struck the establishment on January 10th, 2024.

Stop & Shop Badili will recommence operations alongside CPL Group's renowned brands such as City Pharmacy, Fresh Express, Bon Café, and City Pharmacy Wellness Clinic, all conveniently located within the same premises.

This strategic move aims to cater to the communities affected by the closure, ensuring access to essential services.

"We are thrilled with the collaborative efforts that have gone into revitalizing the shop. Significant changes have been implemented to enhance customer experience in the Badili area, including an expanded product range and improved store layout," stated the Chief Executive Officer of CPL, Navin Raju.

Mr. Raju further highlighted the positive developments at Stop & Shop Downtown, which has witnessed increased foot traffic, attributed to extended operating hours during the week and trading on Sundays.

However, he expressed regret over the closure of Harbour City while expressing optimism about the forthcoming launch of two new Stop & Shop Supermarkets in Port Moresby.

Addressing concerns about employment, Mr. Raju assured that no staff members had lost their jobs; instead, they were reassigned to other existing shops within the group while awaiting the government's response regarding the Business Recovery Package.

The public is cordially invited to witness the grand reopening of Stop & Shop Badili on Friday, March 1st, where special promotions and competitive prices await shoppers.

Moreover, a festive atmosphere will ensue on Saturday, March 2nd, with lively activities in the car park, featuring Bouncy Castles and the presence of the PNGFM Radio Crew.

The celebration precedes the commencement of WE PNG BUY PNG SME Week on Monday, March 4th, with detailed event information available on Stop & Shop's Facebook Page.