SME talks on Music Tourism

Small Business Interviews took the stand to discuss about their experience on start-up. Johnny Yawari of PNG’s Wame Blood, had the opportunity to speak also.

Yawari shared his views about the industry’s stance in the country.

Discussions included the constant marginalization of people and the requirement for a transformative economy to empower people, reduce poverty and achieve goals of Vision 2050.

Early this month, PNG launched its first National Cultural Policy 2022-2023 under the national Cultural Commission. This will now create a home for all musicians in the country.

“For us (musicians) it’s about the market, music industry in PNG is struggling in terms of artists who want to breakout to International and also have something for themselves. As for me through music I have created a brand for SME set up and we don’t sell anything except for our brand, because we don’t make money through our songs and we are the first group or artist to come up with a brand and we have successfully launched our brand,” Yawari explained.

“Here in PNG no fans buy products. They want to use it for free. They want the music for free. They want the video for free. That’s the thing that is killing the artist not only the music industry.”